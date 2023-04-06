Bjorkstrand (personal) rejoined the Kraken for Thursday's practice.
Bjorkstrand missed Tuesday's game so that he could be with his wife for the birth of their child. Now that he's back with the Kraken, Bjorkstrand is projected to serve on a line with Eeli Tolvanen and Yanni Gourde during Thursday's contest against Arizona.
