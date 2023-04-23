Bjorkstrand posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Bjorkstrand's helper was his first point in three playoff contests. While linemate Yanni Gourde has been effective in the first round, Bjorkstrand has been relatively quiet. The 28-year-old winger has added five shots on net, two blocked shots and a hit while continuing to log middle-six minutes.