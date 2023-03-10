Bjorkstrand notched an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Senators.

Through five games in March, Bjorkstrand has picked up two goals and two helpers. The winger had the secondary assist on linemate Jaden Schwartz's tally in the second period. Bjorkstrand's 7.9 shooting percentage remains low, but he's been a solid depth forward for the Kraken with 34 points, 164 shots on net, 45 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 65 outings.