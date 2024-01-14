Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists in a 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

His goal came on a second-period power play. Bjorkstrand is on a modest three-game, five-point streak that includes four assists. And he has 34 points, including 12 goals, in 42 games. That's impressive for a third-line guy - he's actually on pace for career-high 66 points and 200-plus shots. And that's impressive given Seattle's sluggish start to the season Bjorkstrand is an underrated fantasy play who may help you win a title.