Bjorkstrand logged two assists and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Bjorkstrand matched his career-high 57 points April 9, then endured a four-game point drought before picking up two helpers in the season finale. While it wasn't a 60-point campaign, it was still a solid year for the 29-year-old winger, who earned his first All-Star nod. Bjorkstrand posted 20 goals, 39 helpers, 186 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-20 rating over 82 outings while also earning 25 power-play points. He is likely to remain a key part of the Kraken's offense in 2024-25.