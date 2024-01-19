Bjorkstrand posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Bjorkstrand keeps rolling -- he has a goal and six assists over the last six contests. The winger is up to 12 goals, 24 assists, 121 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-4 rating through 45 contests. While he was listed on the fourth line Thursday, he saw 16:20 of ice time. The Kraken's balanced offense should allow Bjorkstrand to find success regardless of how the lineup looks on paper.
