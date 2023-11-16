Bjorkstrand recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Bjorkstrand went two games without a point prior to Wednesday. He's managed four goals and one assist over seven contests in November, making him one of the Kraken's top forwards. The 28-year-old winger is at 13 points, 36 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating through 17 appearances.