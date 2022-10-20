Bjorkstrand notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Bjorkstrand had a pair of secondary helpers in the contest to put an end to a two-game mini-slump. The 27-year-old winger has been one of the Kraken's most productive forwards so far, picking up a power-play goal and three assists in five contests. He's added 18 shots on net, though he was held without one in Wednesday's contest. He should continue to put up solid numbers in a top-six role.