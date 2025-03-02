Bjorkstrand scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Bjorkstrand followed up a decent January (eight points in 15 games) with a sorry February (one assist over seven contests). He's already set a better tone to begin March with a goal, which tied Saturday's game at 2-2 in the second period. Bjorkstrand is up to 16 goals, 36 points, 123 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-1 rating across 60 outings this season. Last season's 59-point performance is out of reach, but he could still get to the 20-goal mark for the fourth year in a row and the sixth time in seven seasons.