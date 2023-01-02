Bjorkstrand scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Bjorkstrand scored on a rebound at 13:04 of the second period. The winger had a rough December, logging just one goal and three assists over 12 contests, so this is an encouraging start to January. His prolonged scoring slump has seen him drop into a middle-six role lately, though he remains in the mix for power-play time, which could be key to him turning things around. Bjorkstrand has five goals, 17 points, 92 shots on net, 26 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 35 outings.