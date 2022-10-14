Bjorkstrand logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Bjorkstrand helped out on an Alexander Wennberg goal in the second period just after a power play expired. Through two games, Bjorkstrand has a goal, an assist, nine shots and a plus-2 rating. The 27-year-old winger is looking like a good fit in the Kraken's top six, and he should be a solid depth winger for fantasy managers.
