Bjorkstrand recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flames.

Bjorkstrand's offense went quiet recently, as his performance Tuesday snapped a five-game point drought. The winger still hasn't scored since Opening Night. He's at one goal, five assists, 41 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 11 appearances. The recent slump has also cost him playing time, as he's been under 16 minutes of ice time in three of the last four games.