Bjorkstrand registered two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Bjorkstrand's second two-point effort in a row. He assisted on both of Jordan Eberle's first-period goals Sunday. With five power-play points and nine points total over his last eight games, Bjorkstrand is showing why he is the Kraken's All-Star representative. The steady winger has 13 goals, 27 helpers, 17 power-play points, 129 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 49 appearances.