Bjorkstrand scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Bjorkstrand got the Kraken on the board midway through the second period with his tally. The goal was his 300th career point, a mark he achieved in 491 contests. He'd been limited to just one assist over the last six contests, but he's generally been one of the Kraken's better forwards as they struggle to fill the net this season. Bjorkstrand is at eight tallies, 13 assists, 77 shots on net, 20 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 28 games.
