Bjorkstrand notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Bjorkstrand intercepted a clearance from the Blue Jackets and set up Eeli Tolvanen for the Kraken's third goal. With two goals and two assists over his last three outings, Bjorkstrand has rounded into form again. He's up to 26 points, 126 shots on net, 38 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 49 contests. He's well off the pace that saw him rack up 28 goals and 57 points in 80 contests last season, but he's still on pace to top the 40-point mark for the fourth time in his career.