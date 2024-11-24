Bjorkstrand notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.
Bjorkstrand snapped a three-game slump with the helper. The winger is back on the third line after seeing more ice time in mid-November. He's produced nine points, 43 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating through 20 outings this season. Few Kraken forwards produce offense at an elite rate, so Bjorkstrand will need to be steadier to be an option for most fantasy managers.
