Bjorkstrand scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Bjorkstrand scored on a breakaway in the third period to tie the game at 1-1, then set up Vince Dunn's game-winner in overtime with a long pass. March has been kind to Bjorkstrand, who has four goals and three helpers in eight games this month. He's up to 15 tallies, 37 points, 174 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 68 contests overall.