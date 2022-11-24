Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Bjorkstrand scored in the third period to end a 17-game goal drought. He last scored on Opening Night. The winger's lack of finishing has started to cost him ice time -- he's finished with less than 13 minutes in three of the last four games. Bjorkstrand has two goals, eight assists, 57 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 19 contests, but he'll have to show a bit more to regain a top-six role.