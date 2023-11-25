Bjorkstrand (undisclosed) did not finish Friday's game versus the Canucks, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Bjorkstrand was the second Kraken forward to get hurt in the game, as Brandon Tanev (lower body) was injured in the first period. Bjorkstrand was held without a point in 16:05 of ice time Friday, but he'd racked up seven points over the previous five contests, so his absence will be felt if he misses time. The Kraken don't play again until Tuesday's game in Chicago.