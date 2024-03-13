Bjorkstrand scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Bjorkstrand gave the Kraken a 4-2 lead in the third period, but they couldn't make the advantage stand. The winger has been effective lately with four goals and an assist over his last seven outings. For the season, Bjorkstrand is up to 17 tallies, 46 points, 156 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-16 rating through 64 appearances in a middle-six role.