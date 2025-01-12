Bjorkstrand scored a goal Saturday in a 6-2 win over the Sabres.

It was his first goal in 12 games (four assists). Bjorkstrand is prone to offensive spurts and slumps, and right now, he's certainly in a slump. Overall, the winger has 27 points, including 12 goals, in 42 games. Bjorkstrand's fantasy value is tough to time. Wait for a few scoring games in a row before you pluck him off the wire.