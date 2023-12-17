Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Bjorkstrand's 10th goal of the season tied the game at 2-2 late in the third period. The winger has three goals and two assists over his last five games. For the season, he's produced 25 points (10 on the power play), 88 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-1 rating over 32 appearances in a third-line role. Bjorkstrand remains one of the Kraken's most effective scoring forwards.