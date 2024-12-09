Bjorkstrand scored two goals on three shots and added two helpers Sunday in a 7-5 win over the Rangers.
Bjorkstrand had a seven-game point streak snapped against New Jersey on Friday, but he rebounded with his best performance of the season Sunday. The right-shot winger produced more than two points in a game for the first time this season, and it was his fourth multi-point effort of 2024-25. Bjorkstrand is up to nine goals, 11 assists and a plus-5 rating through 28 contests.
