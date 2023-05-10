Bjorkstrand logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Bjorkstrand set up a Jaden Schwartz tally in the third period. Prior to Tuesday, Bjorkstrand had gone two games without a point. The 28-year-old winger is up to three goals, three helpers, 28 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-2 rating through 11 playoff outings.