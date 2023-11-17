Bjorkstrand notched a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Bjorkstrand has a helper in each of the last two games. This was his first power-play point since Nov. 4. The winger is up to six goals, eight assists, 37 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating while earning six of his points on the power play through 18 contests. Bjorkstrand is listed on the Kraken's third line, but he's played larger than his role virtually all year.