Bjorkstrand produced an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Bjorkstrand has a goal and two assists over three games since he was a healthy scratch Nov. 5. The 29-year-old winger is finding more consistency while maintaining a middle-six role, though he could be a candidate for the top line if Jordan Eberle (lower body) misses time after exiting Thursday's game. Bjorkstrand is at eight points, 39 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-3 rating across 16 outings this season.