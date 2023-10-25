Bjorkstrand logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Bjorkstrand helped out on Jaden Schwartz's go-ahead goal at 17:54 of the second period. Through seven outings, Bjorkstrand has been one of the Kraken's better skaters with a goal and four helpers, all of which have come in the last five games. He's added 15 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-1 rating this season.