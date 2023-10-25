Bjorkstrand logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Bjorkstrand helped out on Jaden Schwartz's go-ahead goal at 17:54 of the second period. Through seven outings, Bjorkstrand has been one of the Kraken's better skaters with a goal and four helpers, all of which have come in the last five games. He's added 15 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-1 rating this season.
More News
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Seven points in eight games•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Three-point effort Thursday•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Nabs helper in shootout loss•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Prevents shutout Monday•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Produces helper Saturday•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Garners assist•