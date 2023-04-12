Bjorkstrand produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Bjorkstrand has three goals and two assists over his last six contests. The winger set up linemate Yanni Gourde's tally in the first period. Bjorkstrand's 45 points in 80 games represents his second-best scoring output, behind only last year's 57 points. He's added 197 shots on net, 60 hits and an even plus-minus rating this season.
