Bjorkstrand contributed a goal and assist in Seattle's 8-5 win versus Chicago.

Bjorkstrand's marker came at 2:37 of the third period and increased Seattle's lead to 8-3. He extended his scoring streak to three games and has contributed at least a point in four of his last five contests. Bjorkstrand has seven goals and 22 points in 42 games in 2022-23.