Bjorkstrand (undisclosed) is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, per the NHL media site.

Bjorkstrand exited the Kraken's last game early, but it appears that was just a precaution. The 28-year-old winger should be back in his usual third-line role for this contest, as well as on the second power-play unit. He has a goal and six assists over his last six games.