Bjorkstrand notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Head coach Dave Hakstol promoted Bjorkstrand to the top line Monday in an attempt to get centers Matty Beniers and Alexander Wennberg going. While that didn't work, Bjorkstrand was able to make noise on the power play, earning a helper on Jared McCann's tally in the extra session. Bjorkstrand has four points over his last four games, and he's up to two goals, six helpers, 20 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating through 10 contests this season.