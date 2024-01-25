Bjorkstrand (personal) is expected to play Wednesday versus the Blackhawks, Tim Booth of The Associated Press reports.

Bjorkstrand was absent from Tuesday's practice due to personal reasons, but it doesn't look like he'll miss game time. He'll play alongside Kailer Yamamoto and Eeli Tolvanen on the third line with Yanni Gourde serving the second and final game of his suspension. Bjorkstrand has a goal and six assists over his last seven games.