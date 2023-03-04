Bjorkstrand (lower body) left Friday's game against Columbus and is doubtful to return.
Bjorkstrand tallied one assist with three shots in 12:08 of ice time before leaving the game. The 27-year-old is up to 33 points through 62 games this season. An update on his status should be available before Sunday's tilt in Colorado.
