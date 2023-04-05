Bjorkstrand (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Canucks, per Sound of Hockey.

Head coach Dave Hakstol didn't provide any details about injuries prior to the contest, so it's surprising to see Bjorkstrand out of action. He scored Monday versus the Coyotes and logged 15:38 of ice time with no obvious issue. The Kraken's next game is Thursday against the Coyotes.