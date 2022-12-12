Bjorkstrand recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Bjorkstrand made a pass to Yanni Gourde before going off for a line change. One pass later, Andre Burakovsky scored a go-ahead goal midway through the second period. The helper was Bjorkstrand's second in the last three games, but he hasn't scored in five December outings. For the season, the 27-year-old winger is at 14 points, 68 shots, a minus-1 rating, 20 blocked shots and 19 hits in 27 appearances.