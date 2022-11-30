Bjorkstrand scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime win over the Kings.

Bjorkstrand capitalized on a turnover to create the game's first multi-goal lead -- at 7-5. The 27-year-old has struggled with finishing for much of the year, but he has two goals and an assist over his last four contests. He's up to three goals, 12 points, 60 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 22 outings overall.