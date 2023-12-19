Bjorkstrand recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Bjorkstrand had the secondary helper on the Kraken's goal in the final minute of regulation. With five points over his last three games, the winger has heated up again after producing just two points over a nine-game span from Nov. 24-Dec. 12. Bjorkstrand has 10 goals, 16 helpers, 93 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-2 rating across 33 contests this season.