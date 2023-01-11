Bjorkstrand notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Bjorkstrand helped out on linemate Yanni Gourde's equalizer in the second period. While not a central contributor in the Kraken's six-game winning streak, Bjorkstrand has earned two goals, one assist and a plus-5 rating in that span. The 27-year-old winger is up to 19 points, 102 shots, 30 hits and a plus-6 rating through 40 contests overall.