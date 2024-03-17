Bjorkstrand posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Bjorkstrand helped out on an Andre Burakovsky tally in the third period. Few Kraken have found consistency lately, but Bjorkstrand has been up there with six goals and two assists over his last nine contests. The 28-year-old winger is up to 48 points, 160 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-19 rating through 66 appearances. He's within striking distance of matching his career-high 57-point campaign from 2021-22.