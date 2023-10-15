Bjorkstrand recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues.

Offense has been limited for the Kraken, who have just two goals through three games as a team. Bjorkstrand's helper was his first point of the season, and he's added seven shots on goal, though he had none in Saturday's loss. He continues to work on the third line and second power-play unit for now, though head coach Dave Hakstol may soon consider shuffling lines due to his team's lack of scoring.