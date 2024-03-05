Bjorkstrand scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

This was Bjorkstrand's third goal in the last four games. Prior to this hot stretch, he'd collected just one goal and six assists over a 15-game span. The 28-year-old winger is up to 16 tallies, 44 points, 150 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-12 rating through 61 outings overall. Bjorkstrand is in a second-line role and could see steady top-six minutes if the Kraken end up selling heavily before Friday's trade deadline.