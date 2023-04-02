Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

The Kings flubbed a clearance right up the middle, where Bjorkstrand was waiting to put away the Kraken's only goal of the game. The winger is starting to find his way with seven goals and four assists over 15 games since the start of March. He's up to 41 points (nine on the power play), 185 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-1 rating through 75 appearances this season.