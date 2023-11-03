Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Bjorkstrand tied the game at 1-1 with his long-range shot from the point. The 28-year-old winger has been solid this season despite some lineup shuffling -- he has five points over his last five contests. For the season, he's at three goals, six helpers, 24 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating through 11 outings. Bjorkstrand played with Matty Beniers and Tye Kartye at even strength Thursday after beginning the year alongside Yanni Gourde.