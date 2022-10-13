Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Bjorkstrand tallied in the second period to earn his first point as a Kraken in his team debut. His seven shots led all players in the contest. The 27-year-old was brought in via trade from the Blue Jackets in July to boost Seattle's scoring depth on the wings, and it already looks like a smart move. The Dane had a career-high 28 tallies and added 29 helpers in 80 contests last year, though he also went minus-35 and isn't likely to improve much in that area.