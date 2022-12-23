Bjorkstrand scored a goal and drew an assist during a 6-5 shootout loss to the host Canucks on Thursday.

Bjorkstrand, who notched his first tally since Nov. 29, was finally rewarded for his strong recent efforts. The 27-year-old right winger registered five shots against the Blues on Tuesday, his most since he generated six shots in back-to-back games Oct. 21-23. Bjorkstrand, who gave the Kraken a 2-1, second-period lead Thursday, turned in another six-shot performance and added a plus-2 rating in 16:22 of ice time.