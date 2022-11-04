Bjorkstand had a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Bjorkstrand ended October with no points in the last five contests, but he's bounced back with three helpers in two games to begin November. The 27-year-old winger has seven points (three on the power play), 45 shots on net, nine hits and an even plus-minus rating while playing in a top-six role in his first year with the Kraken.