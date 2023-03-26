Bjorkstrand scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Bjorkstrand continues to put in solid efforts with four goals and two assists over his last seven games. The 27-year-old winger is up to 40 points, 179 shots, 51 hits and a plus-2 rating through 72 appearances. It's nothing close to the 57-point campaign he had a year ago, but he's in line with his career production aside from an unusually low 9.5 shooting percentage.