Bjorkstrand scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

Bjorkstrand has three goals and a helper over his last seven contests. Those three tallies represent half of his goal total this season, but it appears the 27-year-old is starting to trend in the right direction. He's up to 18 points, 98 shots, 30 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 38 appearances overall, mainly in a middle-six role.