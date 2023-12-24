Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Bjorkstrand has six points over his last five games, including a trio of power-play points. His tally Saturday opened the scoring. The winger is up to 11 goals, 16 helpers, 11 power-play points, 95 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 35 contests. Bjorkstrand continues to be effective in a middle-six role, with a scoring pace that could allow him to challenge his 57-point campaign from 2021-22.