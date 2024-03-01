Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Penguins.
Bjorkstrand tallied at 12:25 of the first period, and his opening tally was the game-winner. The winger has scored in back-to-back outings after going nine contests without a goal. For the season, the 28-year-old All-Star has 15 goals, 43 points, 147 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-11 rating through 59 appearances in a middle-six role.
